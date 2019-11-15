Hwa Sa, Han Hye Jin, and Park Na Rae engage in a heated Korean jacks tournament for 'I Live Alone'

The 'I Live Alone' ladies amused viewers with their spirited competition to establish who was the best Korean jacks player on the most recent broadcast of the show.

Members Hwa Sa, Han Hye Jin, and Park Na Rae had gathered at Park Na Rae's apartment to celebrate her birthday with an 80s themed glam-punk party for the November 15 broadcast of the show. Park Na Rae, unfortunately, wasn't performing very well, which led to Hwa Sa making a witty comment stating: "Your eyeballs look like they're about to pop out because you're concentrating too hard", eliciting laughter from the panel.

The ladies' group of the show has been garnering a lot of popularity for their cool attitudes and witty humor. What do you think of the cast of the show?