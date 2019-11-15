21

Netizens criticize Mnet for not making a stance as 'Produce 101' groups get buried in hate comments

Netizens have been furious at Mnet's lack of action as 'Produce 101' project groups continue to get buried in hate after it was revealed that all seasons of the show had either been completely or partially manipulated. 

Although many netizens have called for the truth to be revealed, Mnet has remained quiet regarding the entire controversy, leading to angry comments from netizens. 

Comments include: 

"The debuted members are getting buried in hate while a large company like Mnet quietly hides behind them? They need to sincerely reflect upon themselves."

"X1 and IZ*ONE are kids taking on the consequences caused by adults in higher positions."

"They have a long way to go to make things right." 

"They scammed all of us and the wrong people are getting the hate." 
"They need to investigate all the other shows too..." 


What do you think should be done regarding this situation? 

Gapuff249 pts 52 minutes ago
52 minutes ago

its typical mnet behavior they always pull this, they know the fans will rise to support the artists and keep buying the products they put out and they can keep doing whatever they want Scott free like they always have

Nicole_Cervantes402 pts 33 minutes ago
33 minutes ago

M-snake has no problem letting the kids take the heat if it takes some of the focus off of them 😠 They have done nothing this whole time to protect those kids.

