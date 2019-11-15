Netizens criticize Mnet for not making a stance as 'Produce 101' groups get buried in hate comments

Netizens have been furious at Mnet's lack of action as 'Produce 101' project groups continue to get buried in hate after it was revealed that all seasons of the show had either been completely or partially manipulated.

Although many netizens have called for the truth to be revealed, Mnet has remained quiet regarding the entire controversy, leading to angry comments from netizens.

Comments include:

"The debuted members are getting buried in hate while a large company like Mnet quietly hides behind them? They need to sincerely reflect upon themselves."

"X1 and IZ*ONE are kids taking on the consequences caused by adults in higher positions."

"They have a long way to go to make things right."

"They scammed all of us and the wrong people are getting the hate."

"They need to investigate all the other shows too..."





