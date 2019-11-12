(G)I-DLE Soyeon's chemistry with her manager delights netizens

﻿ ﻿ NEWSEN



(G)I-DLE member Soyeon's cute interaction with her manager made fans smile.

The popular star arrived at Incheon International Airport on November 12 after performing "GIANTS" in Paris as a part of True Damage for the 2019 League of Legends World Championships. She was seen smiling brightly at her manager as he took her suitcase, showing off their friendly camaraderie.

Netizens have been loving the chemistry and made it clear in the comments, stating:

"I find her really cool and confident."

"I think they're actually really close. Look at that smile!"

"I can imagine the manager saying 'Soyeonnie... Did you wait a while?'"

You can't help but love beautiful Soyeon!