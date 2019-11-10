'League of Legends' drops animated MV and live performance of True Damage's 'GIANTS' featuring (G)I-DLE's Soyeon

The 2019 'League of Legends' World Championship's opening ceremony has finally begun!

Immediately after the event began to air, Riot Games released the official music video for "GIANTS," this year's special single featuring virtual hip-hop group True Damage, voiced by (G)I-DLE's Soyeon, Duckwrth, Thutmose, Keke Palmer, and Becky G. The single is meant to promote the release of new in-game skins, similar to how K/DA's "POP/STARS" promoted a special 'popstar' skin. While most of the lineup is new, Soyeon is back to reprise her role as the voice of Akali.

True Damage came together to perform the song as part of the opening ceremony, where the artists behind the voices stood on the same stage alongside AU versions of their characters.

Check out the music video and full live performance here!