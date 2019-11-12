Kangnam impresses Lee Sanghwa's parents on 'You Are My Destiny'



Lee Sanghwa's parents were impressed by their son-in-law Kangnam.

The newlywed couple was seen on the November 11th broadcast of 'You Are My Destiny' and they visited Lee Sanghwa's parents.

Kangnam made Lee Sanghwa's mother laugh by expressively complimenting her food. He also impressed them with the fact that he was a naturalized Korean citizen now. Kangnam further charmed them with cute and funny stories of Korean spelling mistakes he used to make while learning the language, which is part of the naturalization test.

Although Kangnam has submitted his application papers, he is preparing for the test that will make him a full citizen.





