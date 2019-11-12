Police to bring trainees from 'Produce X 101' in for questioning

The police are considering investigating the trainees who appeared in 'Produce X 101'.

According to the news reports on November 12, police are planning to summon the trainees for the fourth season of the show. Police believe that there are performers who have either benefited or experienced disadvantages due to the voting system.

Trainees belonging to the agencies that were previously seized and searched are expected to be investigated, as well as those who had dropped out unexpectedly. The police are likely to ask the trainees whether they have heard stories during the filming process or if they had heard stories about manipulation from their agencies. The police are planning to investigate all their suspicions, including the fact that some top trainees were intentionally lowered in ranking in case the public was suspicious that too many of the same label's trainees were in the top 11.

The top 11 trainees belong to labels such as Starship, Wee, TOP Media, MBK, DSP Media, Brand New Music, Yuehua, Woolim, and Plan A. The police are also investigating lobbying by major label agencies throughout the show's broadcasting period.

Further reports show that Ahn, the major PD of the show, received more than 100 million KRW (~85,724 USD) of alcohol services several times up to July this year, beginning with season 3 and ending until season 4. Ahn admitted to manipulating votes in the third (Produce 48) and fourth season (Produce X 101) but stated that none had taken place in the first and second seasons. It has not yet been confirmed whether or not Ahn received sexual services as well.