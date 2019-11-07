Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for October 27 to November 2

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.

Check out the chart rankings from October 27 to November 2 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

1. MC Mong - "fame" - 51,921,308 Points

2. Taeyeon - "Spark" - 47,032,838 Points

3. AKMU - "How can I love the heartbreak, you're the one I love" - 46,003,518 Points

4. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers" - 38,040,226 Points

5. Song Haye - "Another Love" - 37,644,857 Points

6. MC Mong ft. Park Bom - "Chanel" - 36,786,380 Points

7. Lim Jae Hyun - "I'm A Little Drunk" - 32,693,940 Points

8. Jang Duk Chul - "See You Later" - 28,578,483 Points

9. Jeon Sang Keun - "I Still Love You A Lot" - 28,557,979 Points

10. Paul Kim - "Farewell" - 27,390,171 Points

< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

1. MONSTA X - 'FOLLOW _ FIND YOU'

2. Taeyeon - 'Purpose'

3. SuperM - 'SuperM - The 1st Mini Album'

4. WINNER - 'CROSS'

5. NU'EST - 'The Table'

6. TXT - 'The Dream Chapter _ MAGIC'

7. A.C.E - 'UNDER COVER _ THE MAD SQUAD'

8. DAY6 - 'The Book of Us _ Entropy'

9. MONSTA X - 'FOLLOW _ FIND YOU (Kit)'

10. BDC - 'BOYS DA CAPO'





< Top 10 songs sung at Karaoke >

1. Lim Jae Hyun - "I'm A Little Drunk"

2. Hwang In Wook - "Phocha"

3. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers"



4. Jeon Sang Keun - "I Still Love You A Lot"

5. Paul Kim - "Farewell"

6. Monday Kiz - "My Love Has Faded Away"



7. Song Haye - "Your Regards"

8. Song Haye - "Another Love"

9. Maktub - "To You My Light"

10. Lim Jae Hyun - "If You Could Practice Love"



Source: Gaon

