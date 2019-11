Hara has shown off a new look while filming.

The star uploaded a picture to her Instagram page on November 7 showing off messy styled hair along with dark eye makeup, giving her an artistic but sad look. Many netizens have been commenting on her new look and supporting her, stating:

"You were born to be loved."

"It's really nice to see her trying and living hard."

"This is the first time I've seen her in that type of look."



What do you think of Hara's new look?