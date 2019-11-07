BTS sells nearly 7 million albums in 2019

BTS has set some impressive album sales so far in 2019, and the number continues to grow this year.

A popular community forum post compiled all the album sales data for the 2019 year so far and it seems like BTS has sold a whopping 5.9 million albums so far, with 'Map of the Soul: Persona' alone selling nearly 3.7 million albums. This does not count the group's Japanese album sales, which would increase the total to around 7 million albums sold for the group in 2019.



Netizens believe the next comeback for BTS will result in a total of around 10 million albums sold in a year.

Congratulations to BTS!