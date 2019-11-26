Fans worry about Taeyeon's mental state, spotted at Incheon Airport in black and face covered

ILGAN SPORTS

Many fans are worried about Taeyeon's mental state after the recent passing of Hara.

The star was spotted at Incheon airport on November 26 preparing to leave for activities in Japan. The star is seen covering a majority of her face and dressed in all black as she prepares to leave the country.



Netizens and fans alike have been worrying about her mental condition given the recent deaths of both Sulli and Hara. They have been commenting on their concerns, stating:

"Taeyeon please stay strong."

"Stay strong while finishing your schedules and come home safely."

"Her expression looks so heavy..."



"Live well and eat well because you'll get revenge on those commenters."





We wish Taeyeon a safe trip.