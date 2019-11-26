8

Fans worry about Taeyeon's mental state, spotted at Incheon Airport in black and face covered

Many fans are worried about Taeyeon's mental state after the recent passing of Hara. 

The star was spotted at Incheon airport on November 26 preparing to leave for activities in Japan. The star is seen covering a majority of her face and dressed in all black as she prepares to leave the country. 


Netizens and fans alike have been worrying about her mental condition given the recent deaths of both Sulli and Hara. They have been commenting on their concerns, stating: 

"Taeyeon please stay strong."

"Stay strong while finishing your schedules and come home safely."

"Her expression looks so heavy..."

"Live well and eat well because you'll get revenge on those commenters."


We wish Taeyeon a safe trip.  

pink-aca317 pts 31 minutes ago 0
31 minutes ago

I know, it's like their job to take photos of artists but look at those camera flashes. 😞

0

jin_sungmin798 pts 12 minutes ago 0
12 minutes ago

I hope they have someone with Taeyeon at all times and that her friends are at her side to support her at a time like this. It was well known that Hara had suicidal thoughts prior to her passing, and yet she was allowed to be alone after Sulli's passing. I know it might sound a little extreme but at a time like this, people need to be closely monitored. There is no way Taeyeon can be thinking straight with the weight of all these tragedies on her mind and we as fans can only do so much to protect her from afar. I hope people in her life begin to realize how important mental health is and so their very best to support her.

