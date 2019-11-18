CSJH The Grace's Sunday is a vision in white in new pre-wedding photos

Bride-to-be Sunday has released images from her wedding photoshoot!



On November 18 KST, the CSJH The Grace member took to her personal Instagram account to share the images, captioning her post with a simple "#Kim Bo Ha #passion #Thank you."

In the images, Sunday is flashing a bright smile in a bridal gown with lace accents and a fitted bodice. While she cropped out her fiancee's face to keep his identity private, he can also be seen in a well-tailored white suit, holding onto Sunday's hand.



In another post, she shares more vintage-inspired photos of the couple, poking fun at her fiance's obviously tall height by calling him a "tall kid."





Meanwhile, Sunday announced her engagement news on November 7.

Check out her Instagram posts below!







