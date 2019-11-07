CSJH The Grace's Sunday announces she's getting married!

CSJH The Grace's Sunday has announced she's getting married!



On November 7, Sunday surprised fans on Instagram by revealing wedding photos. She wrote, "Someone who loves all of me has finally appeared. A person who not only loves and cares for the singer and celebrity but the childish Jin Bo Ra, who is nervous and immature, the real me! I'm starting my life anew with someone else! If I'm with that person, I'm not afraid of what I'll face as Sunday, Jin Bo Ra, or another side of myself."

She further revealed she was telling her fans the news first, saying, "There are a few reporters who already know, and I apologize... But before the news was out, I wanted to tell Shapley and the fans who loved me first. I want to tell you all about how much I've changed after meeting that person. I'll become a more brightly shining Sunday, a more happy Jin Bo Ra, and a more beautiful person. I'm getting married soon."



Congratulations to Sunday!

