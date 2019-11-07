1

CSJH The Grace's Sunday announces she's getting married!

CSJH The Grace's Sunday has announced she's getting married!

On November 7, Sunday surprised fans on Instagram by revealing wedding photos. She wrote, "Someone who loves all of me has finally appeared. A person who not only loves and cares for the singer and celebrity but the childish Jin Bo Ra, who is nervous and immature, the real me! I'm starting my life anew with someone else! If I'm with that person, I'm not afraid of what I'll face as Sunday, Jin Bo Ra, or another side of myself."

She further revealed she was telling her fans the news first, saying, "There are a few reporters who already know, and I apologize... But before the news was out, I wanted to tell Shapley and the fans who loved me first. I want to tell you all about how much I've changed after meeting that person. I'll become a more brightly shining Sunday, a more happy Jin Bo Ra, and a more beautiful person. I'm getting married soon." 


Congratulations to Sunday!

안녕하세요. 천상지희 선데이입니다. 저는 진보라라는 평범한 인간이기도 합니다. 오늘은 다름이 아니라 정말 기쁘고 행복한 소식을 전하기 위해 인사드리게 되었어요. 저는 노래 부르고 춤추고 연기하는 게 너무 좋아 열정 하나로 아... 엇! 열세 살에 sm이라는 회사에 들어가 배우고 훈련하고 경쟁도 하며 열일곱에 데뷔를 하여 이제 한국 나이로 서른셋, 넷이 된 나름 오래된 원로(?)가 수 선데이인데요^^선데이라는 사람은 많은 세월 동안 팬 여러분께 사랑받고 소통할 수 있어 기뻐하고 행복하고 두근두근 설레기도 하면서 자신이 하는 일에 보람도 많이 느꼈답니다. 음.. 제가 열다섯 때부터 혼자 일본으로 가서 먼저 솔로 데뷔를 했는데요, 부모님, 친구들과 떨어져서 외롭기도 하고 전 그때 정말 학교생활도 너무 하고 싶었어요! 특히 2002년 한일 월드컵 때는 친구들이랑 통화하며 얼마나 한국으로 가고 싶은지 정말 울고불고.. 그래도 혼자 열심히 응원했었답니다^^하지만 데뷔 후 선데이로서 천상지희로서 노래할 수 있음에 세상가장 즐겁고 행복하더라고요~!정말 그동안 꿈 하나로 버텨온 보람이 있었어요! 때로는 무대라는 공간에서 샤프 로리와 함께 음악으로 소통하며 반짝반짝 화려하게 빛이 나는 순간의 황홀감에 가슴이 벅차오르기도 했답니다. 뭐.. 한때는 뒤에서 슬프고 아프기도 하고 슬럼프에 빠져 힘들기도 했고 공허함에, 우울감에 그저 마냥 울기도 했고 남들에겐 당연한 것들을 포기해야 되는 일도 정말 많았고 무언가를, 그리고 누군가를 잃기도 하고 쓰러지면 다시 일어서고를 계속 반복하며 이렇게 지금의 자리까지 오게 되었지만.. 저는 항상 늘 웃음을 잃지 않으려 노력하고 선데이를 사랑해주시고 응원해 주시는 분들께 진심으로 감사하며 무대에 서고 또 보통의 하루를 살아가고 있습니다. 이렇게 저 선데이는 그간 나름 많은 일들을 겪으며 힘을 내서 꿋꿋이 이겨내 왔지만 또 다른 저 진보라라는 인간은 정말이지 상처투성이에 아직도 세상이 낯설고 두렵고 일찍 사회생활을 시작했지만 막상 더 넓은 사회로 나오니 한없이 부족하고 모자라고 여리고 나약한 불완전한 존재라 느껴지더라고요.. 진보라는 삼십 대 중반이지만 무슨 유치원 다니는 어린아이처럼 마냥 이유 없이 사람들을 좋아하고 자신도 언제나 듬뿍 사랑받고 싶어 하는 그런 사람입니다. 사실 제가 가끔 이렇게 같은 듯 다른 두 자신 때문에 헷갈리고 불안해 늘 혼란스러워하며 좋다가 나빴다 하는데요.. 이런 모든 저의 존재 자체를 사랑해주는 사람이 나타났습니다. 가수로서 연예인 만으로서의 제가 아닌 나약한 진보라의 모습으로 불안하고 미숙한 진짜 제 자신을 아끼고 사랑해 주고 보듬어 주는 사람이 말이에요!! 이제 전 또 제 인생의 새로운 누군가로 다시 시작하게 되었어요! 그 사람과 함께라면 선데이도 진보라도 또 다른 새로운 저의 모습도 두렵지 않습니다. 너무너무 긴 이야기들을 두서 없이 쓴 거 같기도 하고 지나치게 감성적인 거 같기도 하고 TMI 같기도 하지만 그리고 무엇보다 아직 이른 시기이긴 하지만 이미 알고 계시는 기자분들이 있으셔서 기자분들께는 죄송하지만..기사가 나가기 전에 샤플리들한테, 저를 사랑해주시는 팬 여러분께 제일 먼저 제가 살아왔던 모든 제 모습 제 감정들부터 지금 그 사람을 만난 뒤의 제 변화까지 모두 다 이야기해주고 싶었어요. 하 제가 쓴 걸 읽어보니 정말이지 이런 소식을 글로 멋지게 쓰는 수업이 있다면 받고 싶네요.... 그래도 나답게 진솔하게 쓰려고 노력했으니 예쁘게 봐주시면 감사하겠습니다. 그 사람과의 인연으로 인해 더욱 성숙하고 안정되고 발전될 저의 새로운 모습에 많은 응원 부탁드려요! 더 밝게 빛나는 선데이 행복하고 당찬 진보라 그리고 그 모두를 포함한 아름다운 사람이 되겠습니다❤️ 저, 곧 결혼해요 feat.장난꾸러기신부 #긴글읽느라고생많으셨어요#감사해요#김보하선생님#사진약만장달성#예쁜사진너무많아#예술작품#전시회할까요❤️

A post shared by 천상지희 선데이 (@sunday040728) on

Congrats, have a happy marriage <3

