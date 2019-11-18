IU lives in a world saturated in blues in MV for new single 'Blueming'

IU is officially back!

On November 18 KST, the idol dropped the music video for her new single "Blueming," the title track off her fifth mini album 'Love Poem.' The upbeat single is matched with a vibrant video, complete with a blue-haired IU living in a very blue apartment, maintaining a garden of deep blue roses, and taking off on adventures on her bright blue bicycle.

Meanwhile, earlier on the same day, IU released the music video for "Above The Time," the companion song for her 2011 hit single "You & I."

Check out the full music video for "Blueming" above!