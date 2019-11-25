Hwang In Wook and Jang Deok Chul are also suing Park Kyung

Hwang In Wook and Jang Deok Chul will also be taking legal action against Park Kyung.

Hwang In Wook's label announced, "Hello, this is Hwang In Wook's label HOW Entertainment. This is our label's statement official statement about the singer who named our artist and talked about chart manipulation. We are letting you know that the rumors on chart manipulation that was mentioned on the singer's SNS are completely unfounded. Our label's artist Hwang In Wook did not commit the crime of chart manipulation, and we are disappointed that the artist publicly called out our artist without any confirmation and defamed our label and our label artist's character. Our label cannot stay silent on this matter, and we will be taking strict legal action. We will also be taking information in the future against baseless rumors as well and take strong legal measures."

Similarly, Jang Deok Chul's label said, "Hello, this is LIMEZ. This is our label's statement official statement about the singer who named our artist and talked about chart manipulation. First, we want to express how disappointed we are that a public figure with influence said something irresponsible and defamed our label's artist. We will not take this lightly and take strict legal action to protect our label's artist. We have been working to protect our label's artist since the rumors that started in April last year. The singer's comments hurt our label and our label artist once again. We will also be taking information in the future against baseless rumors as well and take strong legal measures."

Yesterday, Park Kyung had called out artists who were accused of chart manipulation, specifically calling out Vibe, Song Ha Ye, Lim Jae Hyun, Jeon Sang Keun, Jang Deok Cheol, and Hwang In Wook. Vibe, Lim Jae Hyun, Jeon Sang Keun, and Song Ha Ye had already responded that they would be taking legal action against Park Kyung, meaning all of the accused will be taking legal action

