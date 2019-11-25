Cosmic Girls delay pre-order of their 2020 season's greetings

Cosmic Girls have decided to delay starting of their pre-order for their 2020 season's greetings.

They are among the many celebrities that have decided to delay various scheduled because of Hara's passing. So far, artists such as EXO, MAMAMOO, NCT 127, UP10TION, Park Ji Hoon, and AOA have all either canceled or delayed their set schedules for today or the near future. Cosmic Girls will be updating fans on the new schedule for the pre-order at a future date.





If you or someone you know is at risk of self-harm or suicide, seek help as soon as possible by contacting agencies specializing in crisis intervention and suicide prevention in the United States and abroad.