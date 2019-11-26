Check out the Winners of '2019 Asia Artist Awards'

On November 26, the '2019 Asia Artist Awards' took place in My Dinh National Stadium located in Hanoi, Vietnam.
Many popular stars swept up some prestigious awards. Check out the winners below.
Song of the Year (Daesang): Red Velvet's "Umpah Umpah"
Performance of the Year (Daesang): GOT7's "You Calling My Name"
Singer of the Year (Daesang): TWICE
Album of the Year (Daesang): SEVENTEEN's 'An Ode'
Actor of the Year (Daesang): Jang Dong Gun
Winners of other awards include:
Best Artist Actor Drama: Park Min Young
Best Artist Actor Movie: YoonA
Focus Singer: LOONA
Rookie Singer: ITZY + AB6IX + TXT
Groove Singer: (G)I-DLE + Stray Kids
Dongnam Media & FPT Polytechnic Popularity: Super Junior
Asia Celebrity Singer: Red Velvet + NU'EST
Best Social Artist Singer: TWICE + SEVENTEEN
Best Social Artist Actor: YoonA
Rookie - Actor -Ong Seong Wu
Singer with Potential - Kang Daniel
STAR15 Popularity - LOONA + Kang Daniel + Stray Kids
Best Producer - ZICO
Choice - Singer - MOMOLAND
Best Icon - Singer: Chung Ha + SEVENTEEN
Best Icon - Actor: Choi Siwon (SuJu) + Jung HaeIn
Best Emotive - Singer: Kang Daniel
Best K-Culture - Singer: GOT7
Best Musician: NU'EST
Best Actor: Ji Chang Wook
Top of K-pop Record: Super Junior
Best Artist- Singer: ZICO
Best Artist - Actor (Movie) - YoonA
Best Artist - Actor (Drama) - Park Min Young
Congratulations to all that have won awards!
Log in to comment