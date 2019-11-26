Check out the Winners of '2019 Asia Artist Awards'

On November 26, the '2019 Asia Artist Awards' took place in My Dinh National Stadium located in Hanoi, Vietnam.





Many popular stars swept up some prestigious awards. Check out the winners below.

Song of the Year (Daesang): Red Velvet's "Umpah Umpah"





Performance of the Year (Daesang): GOT7's "You Calling My Name"









Singer of the Year (Daesang): TWICE

Album of the Year (Daesang): SEVENTEEN's 'An Ode'

Actor of the Year (Daesang): Jang Dong Gun



Winners of other awards include:

Best Artist Actor Drama: Park Min Young

Best Artist Actor Movie: YoonA

Focus Singer: LOONA

Rookie Singer: ITZY + AB6IX + TXT

Groove Singer: (G)I-DLE + Stray Kids

Dongnam Media & FPT Polytechnic Popularity: Super Junior

Asia Celebrity Singer: Red Velvet + NU'EST

Best Social Artist Singer: TWICE + SEVENTEEN

Best Social Artist Actor: YoonA

Rookie - Actor -Ong Seong Wu

Singer with Potential - Kang Daniel

STAR15 Popularity - LOONA + Kang Daniel + Stray Kids

Best Producer - ZICO

Choice - Singer - MOMOLAND

Best Icon - Singer: Chung Ha + SEVENTEEN

Best Icon - Actor: Choi Siwon (SuJu) + Jung HaeIn

Best Emotive - Singer: Kang Daniel

Best K-Culture - Singer: GOT7

Best Musician: NU'EST

Best Actor: Ji Chang Wook

Top of K-pop Record: Super Junior

Best Artist- Singer: ZICO

Congratulations to all that have won awards!