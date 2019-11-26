'One Night of TV Entertainment' pays tribute to Hara

The November 26 broadcast of 'One Night of Entertainment' took the time to speak about Hara and pay tribute to her.



MC Kim Gura stated: "Many people have been alarmed after Hara made the drastic decision to take her life soon after the passing of her close friend Sulli."



The footage in the episode showed a live stream that Hara held on October 31st, stating: "Everyone are you healthy? Hara is doing well and getting better and I'm trying really hard as I'm working. If I'm having a hard time I want to talk to you guys about it so I'll try harder. Let's all be happy together. Let's all live and work hard together. Don't worry."



Hara passed away on November 24, leaving the entertainment industry in a state of intense grieving.





