Byungchan's 'Icepray' endorsement mentions Seungwoo in their 'prayers,' touching fans' hearts

'Icepray' is doing marketing right.

VICTON's Byungchan is the endorsement model for 'Icepray', a facial spray that is soothing and cooling. One of their taglines is 'Icepray for...', where both Byungchan, the brand, and consuming fans write whatever they're 'praying' for.

As VICTON's comeback is just a few hours away, 'Icepray' took to their Twitter to post 7 different 'Icepray for..' tags: one fore each member, including Seungwoo. Seungwoo is currently serving as the leader of X1 as one of the finalists of 'Produce X 101', but VICTON and their fans have been missing their leader a lot. The mention by 'Icepray' has touched many fans' hearts, who are thanking 'Icepray' for including him.

VICTON will be back later tonight at 6PM KST with 'Nostagia'.





