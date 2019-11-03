AOA's Seolhyun playfully brags about snagging a female idol's phone number





Looks like AOA's Seolhyun made some fans "jealous" with her recent feat.

Recently, amid AOA's celebrated appearance on Mnet's 'Queendom', Seolhyun took to Instagram Live and interacted with her fans in the car. During the live stream, fans asked Seolhyun if she ever became close with Oh My Girl members, to which she answered with a knowing smile.

She responds, "I'm not sure to what degree you mean by 'becoming close,' but I snagged Jiho's number."



Right after uttering those words, Jiho gave a cunning smirk and playfully bragged for obtaining such a coveted piece of information! When a fan jokingly called her out by writing, "Unnie, why are you bragging?", Seolhyun responded with a cheeky smile, "Well, I know her number~ You're jealous, right? /LOL/"

Seolhyun's answer brought hilarious reactions from netizens, as they commented: "omg what is that smirk", "that smirk is like Swings' smirk", "what a massive girl crush", "love her charm", "girl, you way too proud LOL", "the handsome ones always hang together", "so cute", "ummmmm I'm actually jealous of Jiho?!"

Cheers to 'Queendom' for new friendships!