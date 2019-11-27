Amber collaborating with singer-songwriter, producer Travis Atreo for upcoming album

View this post on Instagram

New collab for my new album w/ the one and only @ajol_llama! Best time ever omg. We literally are kindred spirit animals and I wouldn’t trade it for anything! So excited for her next album and tour and new music. Make sure to buy your tickets now for the tour you do NOT want to miss it! To the #AtreoFam, get ready this song is insane. You’re gonna love it. #FixMe #NewMusic #LoveDrunk #ComingSoon