Singer Sung Si Kyung shares stories he's heard about how companies approach producers for 'sajaegi'

On November 27, singer Sung Si Kyung made a guest appearance on KBS Happy FM radio broadcast, 'Every Day With You, Jo Gyu Chan'.



During the broadcast, Sung Si Kyung brought up the topic of 'sajaegi' on digital music streaming charts, currently a heated controversy. The singer said, "There's a lot of talk about 'sajaegi' lately, and I've actually heard stories about it."



He continued, "I heard from music producers that these days, songs aren't allowed to have instrumental preludes or interludes. Such companies [who serve as proxies for songs to earn more streams] request songs asking, 'Get rid of the prelude and make the title this'."



Sung Si Kyung also recalled, "A Hyung I know who writes music received a request for a song that was made separately, and the company asked, 'Can you change the lyrics to this', so he denied the company and did not give away his song. When I heard that, I realized that there are companies like that after all."

Earlier this week, Block B member/solo artist Park Kyung caused a stir by openly naming certain artists who were allegedly under suspicion of 'sajaegi', bringing focus to the controversial topic. Since then, more and more musicians have been speaking out against 'sajaegi', with netizens also voicing their support.

