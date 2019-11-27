EXO tap into their dark side in 'Obsession' MV

EXO have dropped their music video for "Obsession"!



In the MV, EXO tap into their dark side as they come face to face with their evil doppelgangers "X-EXO," which ends in a fierce battle. "Obsession" is the title song of EXO's sixth full album of the same name.



Watch EXO's "Obsession" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.