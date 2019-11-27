EXO tap into their dark side in 'Obsession' MV

19

EXO have dropped their music video for "Obsession"!

In the MV, EXO tap into their dark side as they come face to face with their evil doppelgangers "X-EXO," which ends in a fierce battle. "Obsession" is the title song of EXO's sixth full album of the same name.

Watch EXO's "Obsession" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

3

DG2523,045 pts 41 minutes ago
41 minutes ago

WHAT?! 😳

Are they serious? How am I supposed to go back to work now? But really the MV is really good. Can't wait to see the whole choreography and listen to the album. ❤️

Share

2

zhglaleli423 pts 25 minutes ago
25 minutes ago

Amazing, specially the visuals😍

Share

