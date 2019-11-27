15

3

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 55 minutes ago

Ahn Jae Hyun seen sweating profusely at the first press conference for his new drama, netizens voice their support

AKP STAFF
﻿﻿
NEWSEN

Ahn Jae Hyun was seen sweating profusely at his first public appearance since his messy divorce scandal with Goo Hye Sun. 

The actor is currently appearing in the drama 'People with Flaws' and participated in a press conference on November 27 where he was captured sweating profusely. Many netizens believe that it is caused by the anxiety of being back in the public eye following his messy scandal. 

NEWSEN

NEWSEN
﻿﻿
NEWSEN

Netizens have been voicing their support for the actor, stating: 

"I really hope your drama does well."

"Poor thing. I feel so bad for him looking at these pictures."

"Ahn Jae Hyun fighting!"

"I hope you do well. I'm supporting you!"

What do you think of this situation? 

  1. Ahn Jae Hyun
6 6,889 Share 83% Upvoted

2

Kirsty_Louise9,045 pts 46 minutes ago 4
46 minutes ago

Who can blame him, saying it's a messy divorce is putting it lightly. Goo Hye Sun did everything she could to defame and humiliate him. I can't imagine how nerve wracking it is for him to be back in the public eye. I just hope Goo Hye Sun keeps quiet but considering her track record I won't be holding my breath.

Share

4 more replies

0

crystalwildfire700 pts 27 minutes ago 0
27 minutes ago

Yes, I'm quite sure he was anxious because he wasn't sure of the type of reception he would get from people. His IG account was totally hammered by her fans (and I'm sure sad little trolls who delight in denigrating other to make themselves feel like kings/queens) and he finally shut it down after expressing his grief over Sulli and they came back and hammered him some more … totally disgusting behavior.

I just hope he knows how there are people out there that are supporting him as well. Sometimes it's hard to get the good with all the bad cr*p in your face. sigh.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

From Our Shop

Honey Butter Sticker - $25% OFF
$25% OFF
Cup ramyun - $25% OFF
$25% OFF
Yakult Sticker - $25% OFF
$25% OFF
Soju Sticker - $25% OFF
$25% OFF
Rice Drink Sticker - $25% OFF
$25% OFF
Milkis Sticker - $25% OFF
$25% OFF
New Message

SEND