Ahn Jae Hyun seen sweating profusely at the first press conference for his new drama, netizens voice their support

﻿ ﻿ NEWSEN

Ahn Jae Hyun was seen sweating profusely at his first public appearance since his messy divorce scandal with Goo Hye Sun.

The actor is currently appearing in the drama 'People with Flaws' and participated in a press conference on November 27 where he was captured sweating profusely. Many netizens believe that it is caused by the anxiety of being back in the public eye following his messy scandal.

Netizens have been voicing their support for the actor, stating:

"I really hope your drama does well."

"Poor thing. I feel so bad for him looking at these pictures."

"Ahn Jae Hyun fighting!"

"I hope you do well. I'm supporting you!"

