Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Oh My Girl's YooA awes netizens with her proportions

Oh My Girl's YooA has netizens in awe of her amazing proportions.

The beautiful star made trending news headlines after appearing at an event for Kiehl's on November 27th wearing a chic black dress and thigh-high boots which further accentuated her lithe figure.

Netizens have been commenting on her amazing proportions, stating: 

"Wow her legs are so long."

"Her face is so tiny! I wonder what it looks like in real life."

"She looks like a living Barbie doll."

What do you think of YooA's look? 

MaeilKpop323 pts 46 minutes ago
46 minutes ago

Four years in and people are still stunned by Yooa's visuals. Keep slaying girl!

