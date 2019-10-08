Actor Lee Do Hyun thanks 'Hotel Del Luna' co-star IU for a witty coffee cart to his drama filming set

On October 7, rookie actor Lee Do Hyun took to his Instagram to express his thanks toward singer/actress IU for a coffee cart sent to the set of his newest drama!

Alongside a series of smiling photos in front of the coffee cart, Lee Do Hyun wrote, "The firefly has been reborn. Thank you dear sister. #Did this cart also appear on 'Guys Who Died After Eating Delicious Food' #Just one bite."

In the background, IU's message to her former 'Hotel Del Luna' co-star reads, "IU is cheering on director Lee Eung Bok and actor Lee Do Hyun very much! 'Sweet Home', fighting!" and "Firefly, did you finally find your 'Sweet Home'?".

Previously, rookie actor Lee Do Hyun left a strong impression on viewers in the role of Go Chung Myung on 'Hotel Del Luna'. Shortly afterward, he was cast in a new tvN drama series, 'Sweet Home' starring Lee Jin Wook. Do you remember Lee Do Hyun from 'Hotel Del Luna'?

