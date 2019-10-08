4

Posted by beansss

We In The Zone drop a playful group teaser image for comeback mini album 'Weeee!'

We In The Zone have dropped a fun, youthful group teaser image for their 2nd mini album, 'Weeee!'. 

Now that the group has wrapped up their first set of photo teasers leading up to their first comeback since debut, next week, fans can look forward to a series of MV teasers as well as lyric photos, and album preview, plus more. We In The Zone's full comeback is set for this October 30 at 6 PM KST, followed by their comeback showcase scheduled for the same day. 

Are you looking forward to rookie boy group We In The Zone's first comeback since debut?

