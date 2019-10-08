Jung Se Woon earns his first ever #1 trophy since his solo debut on SBS MTV's 'The Show'!

Solo artist Jung Se Woon earned his first ever #1 trophy since his debut on the October 8 broadcast of SBS MTV's 'The Show'!

The first place nominees for this week's 'The Show' included Jung Se Woon's "When It Rains", Jang Woo Hyuk's "Weekand", and ONEUS's "LIT". In the end, Jung Se Woon clenched the 1st place trophy!



The star commented, "I didn't even imagine this could happen. There are so many people to thank. Thank you to my Starship family, my fans Haengwoons, and my family. I only started this because I loved music, but then I received so much love and attention which I am so grateful for; from here on, I will continue to work hard and work diligently so that I can bring you good music without letting scores and rankings bring me down. Thank you."

Other performers on this week's 'The Show' included Argon, K-Tigers Zero, Dream Catcher, Baek Ji Young, Saturday, Hashtag, and more. Congratulations, Jung Se Woon!