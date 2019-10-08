Watch KARD hilariously try to guess one another's every move while eating snacks with 'NewsAde'!

After their successful(?) "Dumb Litty" choreography switch challenge in light of their comeback single, KARD have returned with another fun 'NewsAde' series - guessing the answers and moves of their fellow members!

For this particular version 'Teamwork Test', KARD's Jiwoo had to correctly guess what her fellow member B.M's answers and actions would be while sitting in front of an assortment of snacks and drinks. Likewise, J.seph had to correctly guess which snack his fellow member Somin would choose from the mix, which beverage she would prefer, etc.

Watch to see which pair guessed more answers correctly, and which pair had to endure a comedic punishment at the end, above!