3

1

Misc
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 44 minutes ago

Watch KARD hilariously try to guess one another's every move while eating snacks with 'NewsAde'!

AKP STAFF

After their successful(?) "Dumb Littychoreography switch challenge in light of their comeback single, KARD have returned with another fun 'NewsAde' series - guessing the answers and moves of their fellow members!

For this particular version 'Teamwork Test', KARD's Jiwoo had to correctly guess what her fellow member B.M's answers and actions would be while sitting in front of an assortment of snacks and drinks. Likewise, J.seph had to correctly guess which snack his fellow member Somin would choose from the mix, which beverage she would prefer, etc. 

Watch to see which pair guessed more answers correctly, and which pair had to endure a comedic punishment at the end, above!

  1. KARD
  2. J.seph
  3. B.M
  4. Somin
  5. Jiwoo
2 422 Share 75% Upvoted

0

coco_puffs-259 pts 6 minutes ago 0
6 minutes ago
Share

0

Canucks4Life2,852 pts 35 minutes ago 0
35 minutes ago

Honestly I love KARD, happy to see them getting more popularity with there new single they really do deserve it. As for the challenge it was quite entertaining lol, there interactions are always fun to watch.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK To Perform at Music Station Japan
11 hours ago   9   7,061
Block B, Zico
Zico reveals honest thoughts on his own looks
13 hours ago   20   12,681

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND