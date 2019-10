EXO has hit 200 million views on "Love Shot".

"Love Shot" is the title song to the boys' 5th album repackage, and was released 10 months ago in December 2018. The song and MV are loved by all K-pop fans, and is considered one of the best songs of 2018. It was chosen as one of the iconic songs for 'Produce X 101' contestants to cover as well.

Congratulations to EXO!