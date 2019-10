Super Junior has cancelled their commemorative live broadcast for their 'Time_Slip' comeback amid the breaking news of Sulli's death.

V LIVE has announced the news through their official homepage, stating: "Super Junior Comeback Live - The SUPER Clap has been cancelled."





Meanwhile, Sulli was discovered dead by her manager in her Seongnam residence in the early afternoon of October 14 KST. The local police are currently investigating the situation.