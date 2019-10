N.Flying has dropped a second music video teaser for their upcoming single "Good Bam"!

On October 14 KST, the group released the teaser through their official social media channels. In the video, the boys are seen having a fun night out together - playing arcade games, hitting up noraebang, and dance in the streets.

Meanwhile, N.Flying's sixth mini album 'YAHO' will be released on October 15.

Check out the full teaser above!