News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 24 hours ago

Seongnam Fire Department reveals more details about Sulli's death; police conducting on-site investigation

AKP STAFF

The Seongnam Fire Department has revealed more news about Sulli's sudden passing to the press.


According to a representative, Sulli was already deceased prior to the arrival of the paramedics. Upon receiving a call from Sulli's manager at 3:20 PM, a local ambulance immediately headed toward her residence in Seongnam's Shimgok-dong neighborhood, arriving at around 3:29 PM.


By the time they arrived, they found that she had already passed away, showing signs of cardiac arrest and post-death paralysis. After confirming Sulli's state, they handed over the case to police authorities.


According to the police, Sulli's manager last spoke on the phone with her on October 13 until roughly 6 PM and had not heard from her since, so they went to her residence to check up on her.


Meanwhile, police are currently inspecting Sulli's residence to investigate the exact circumstances of the incident.

Lee_Sunbae268 pts 23 hours ago 14
23 hours ago

She has been getting unnecessary hate for all this time and everybody knows it, fan or not. After all these years imagine that breaking point she reached to do this.She fought so hard and dealt with a lot of shit until she couldnt take it anymore. It is easy to sit behind a computer or phone and act all high and mighty... but what you do can affect an innocent person and the people around them. Imagine how her friends and colleagues in the industry feel right now. RIP sulli. I hope that atleast now you can finally be at peace and be yourself and may there be strength in those left behind to endure and overcome this painful devastating incident.

borahae3,377 pts 23 hours ago 11
23 hours ago

each of you who sent her hateful messages, and I know several of you are here on this site - now live with knowing you are guilty of her death for the rest of your lives. remember this every day when you wake up. remember this every time you look in the mirror. may you all never be able to forget what you have done.

