Seongnam Fire Department reveals more details about Sulli's death; police conducting on-site investigation

The Seongnam Fire Department has revealed more news about Sulli's sudden passing to the press.





According to a representative, Sulli was already deceased prior to the arrival of the paramedics. Upon receiving a call from Sulli's manager at 3:20 PM, a local ambulance immediately headed toward her residence in Seongnam's Shimgok-dong neighborhood, arriving at around 3:29 PM.





By the time they arrived, they found that she had already passed away, showing signs of cardiac arrest and post-death paralysis. After confirming Sulli's state, they handed over the case to police authorities.





According to the police, Sulli's manager last spoke on the phone with her on October 13 until roughly 6 PM and had not heard from her since, so they went to her residence to check up on her.





Meanwhile, police are currently inspecting Sulli's residence to investigate the exact circumstances of the incident.