Singer Tae Jin Ah promised to give Kangnam 3000 pyeong (~2.4 acres) of land as a marriage gift

Kangnam's label head Tae Jin Ah was revealed to have promised him 3000 pyeong (~2.4 acres) of land as a marriage gift.

SBS's 'One Night of TV Entertainment' reported on Kangnam and Lee Sanghwa's upcoming wedding on October 15th. Kangnam revealed to the show that Tae Jin Ah promised to give him a vast amount of land if he got married. Tae Jin Ah replied: "I said that as a joke. I said that he must get married but he's actually get married." When asked if he would give Kangnam the land, he stated: "I will."



Congratulations to Kangnam and Lee Sanghwa on their upcoming marriage!

