On October 23, AOA's label FNC Entertainment confirmed to media outlets, "AOA plan on making a comeback this November."

Earlier, AOA's Seolhyun raised fans' curiosity by spoiling what was suspected to be stills from the girl group's MV filming set. FNC Entertainment responded in regard to Seolhyun's recent spoilers, "It's true that they've finished their MV filming."

Stay tuned for AOA's first comeback as 5-members!