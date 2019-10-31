Park Bom sheds tears after seeing Minzy's video message to her on 'Queendom'

Park Bom shed tears on 'Queendom' after seeing a video message from Minzy.



The October 31st broadcast of the show portrayed an emotional scene where Bom was watching a video compilation of her labelmates cheering her on. However, the last video showed a clip of her former 2NE1 member Minzy, who stated:





"Unni you were probably surprised right? It's Minzy! It's about to be your last stage on 'Queendom'. While watching you on the show as well as my juniors, I miss the times we spent together and our fans. You did so well until now and figured this out on your own and seeing this makes me so proud of you as a 2NE1 member. I hope your last stage shows all the great sides of you. Fighting to our Bom unni!"



This video caused Bom to burst out into tears and state her gratitude as she went to face her last stage.