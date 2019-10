Up and coming boy group ONF is definitely proving that they are a group of visuals.

ONF is gearing up to release their upcoming mini-album 'GO LIVE', and the latest teaser images show the boys rocking clean-cut looks in preppy black and white outfits. The group has been releasing teasers for a while now and is slated to drop their release on October 8th.

Stay tuned for more news on ONF's comeback in the near future.