'Queendom' is definitely fulfilling some fan dreams by pairing up artists to create some interesting crossover collaborations.

Park Bom and AOA's Hyejeong gave listeners and fellow contestants chills with their rendition of Lee Hi's "Scarecrow". The two power vocalists definitely gave an excellent performance, and their fellow contestants expressed their regret that th performance was over far too soon!

Who's your favorite duo on 'Queendom'? Check out their cover below.