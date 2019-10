Oh Yeon Seo has signed with SidusHQ.

The label confirmed, "We have signed an exclusive contract with actress Oh Yeon Seo. We will support her as best as we can so she can promote actively."





Oh Yeon Seo has been in many dramas, such as 'My Husband Got a Family', 'Here Comes Mr. Oh', 'Shine or Go Crazy', 'Jang Bo Ri is Here', and more. She will be on MBC's 'Love With Flaws', which is scheduled to air in November.