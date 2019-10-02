Netizens marvel over Umji's visuals after her recent Instagram posts

Gfriend's Umji is causing loads of netizen buzz due to her most recent pictures.

The group's Instagram page uploaded some gorgeous shots of the popular idol member, showing off her further weight loss and beautiful features. Umji got dolled up to appear at the launch of popular makeup artist's PONY's collection, looking sophisticated in a chic black outfit.

Netizens have been commenting:

"How is it possible to keep on getting prettier?"

"She looks sexier and more mature."

"So beautiful."

What do you think of Umji's look?