Taeyeon answers ambiguously when asked if she'll re-sign with SM

Netizens are buzzing after Taeyeon left some ambiguous answers regarding her future with SM Entertainment.

Taeyeon took the time to interact with fans while hosting a Q&A session via Instagram stories on October 1st when she revealed some interesting answers when asked if she would re-sign her contract.

When asked by some global fans who brought up the subject of her re-signing, Taeyeon replied with an ambiguous "why" to both stances. Netizens have been buzzing, speculating what ner next moves are after her contract ends, stating:

"I think Taeyeon will stay in SM."

"She must have gotten so many similar questions from foreign fans for her to answer like that."

"I don't think she'll ever leave."





In the meanwhile, Taeyeon announced that she would be releasing a new solo album on October 2nd.