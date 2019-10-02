[EXCLUSIVE] Rich Brian and CHUNG HA release official These Nights promotional photo

88rising has released the third teaser for Indonesian rapper, Rich Brian and K-Pop solo artist, CHUNG HA. This time, fans are greeted with the official promotional image for the much-awaited “These Nights” collaboration set for release this Thursday, October 3, 2019.

CHUNG HA and Rich Brian can be seen sitting in the same distinct set as the previous teaser image that included them dancing. Brian's mullet has been a major topic of discussion among fans and 88rising provided a hilarious teaser image in support of the project as a whole. Check out the concept art for the song above and the iconic mullet post below.

“These Nights” is set to release on 88rising’s forthcoming collective album Head in the Clouds II, set for October 11, 2019. What are your thoughts about this collaboration’s visual concept?

Rich Brian x CHUNG HA's highly anticipated collaboration will be available on all streaming platforms tonight at midnight with the full-length music video drop set for tomorrow, October 3, 2019.





