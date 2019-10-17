39

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Netizens blast reporter over a headline regarding BLACKPINK's Jennie

Netizens are slamming a reporter for a headline and picture of BLACKPINK's Jennie

An article with the following picture has caused a huge amount of backlash as it reaches trending charts. The headline read: "BLACKPINK's Jennie "I feel depressed today."

The following snapshot was taken on October 17th at Gimpo Airport as the BLACKPINK members leave to Tokyo.

Netizens have been steamrolling the reporter for the headline and picture, stating: 

"This reporter is pretty much saying 'Hate on Jennie'"

"It just looks like they took a picture at a bad angle..."

"Everyone is showing their condolences to Sulli by wearing somber expressions and black clothing and the reporter has to write trash like that?"

"How do you know she's depressed? Can you read minds you journalist trash?"


What do you think?

jokbal_is_yum 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Yeah........
This is one [rare] instance where I'm with the K-netz.
Sounds like the reporter &/or their editors are engaging in some pretty scummy clickbait.
>___<

pink_oracle 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Jennie: Breaths
Media: Fuuuuuuuccccckkk!!!!!

