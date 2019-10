Park Bom stated that she desperately wants to get first place on 'Queendom'.

Both Oh My Girl's Hyojung and Park Bom showed off their camaraderie as they nervously prepared to see the results from the most recent unit battle.

After finding out that they received 2nd place for their duet performance, Park Bom expressed disappointment, stating "When do I get 1st place? I just want to get first place once."

We hope Park Bom snags her first place win soon!