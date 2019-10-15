Netizen-led 'Produce X 101 Truth Investigation Committee' continues to demand original data from CJ ENM

On October 16, the netizen-led 'Produce X 101 Truth Investigation Committee' released a new statement, adamantly demanding that CJ ENM come forward with the original data from Mnet's recently ended survival program 'Produce X 101'.

Back on October 15, MBC's 'PD Note' aired an episode exclusively covering the vote rigging controversy surrounding 'Produce X 101'. Reporters of 'PD Note' interviewed alleged former contestants from Mnet's 'Produce' series, who made claims that some entertainment companies had major roles in determining which trainees received screen time, which trainees earned a chance to audition for the center-position, etc.





Following the allegations made on 'PD Note', the 'Truth Investigation Committee' stated, "This week's episode of 'PD Note' reported on the shocking depth of the manipulation which occurred on 'Produce X 101'. While witnessing the media's ongoing investigation of this manipulation, we hoped that CJ ENM would come forward with a truthful and understandable explanation. However, CJ ENM continues to blame the staff members of 'Produce X 101' for acting on their own, pushing the decision to manipulate the broadcast on Ahn Joon Young PD alone."

The committee continued, "CJ ENM must stop hiding behind their program's winners, and come forward to unveil the truth. If the company does not wish to be remembered with the nickname of a vile institution who stood in the way of entertainment culture's growth, an institution who misused the rights of society's youths and took part in manipulative actions, then CJ ENM must bring forward tangible evidence and provide a sincere apology."

Finally, the committee claimed, "Through 'PD Note', we have learned that the manipulation within these programs took place right in front of the nation's eyes; as a result, the only truth lies in the original data." The committee vowed to pursue the truth and obtain the original data from 'Produce X 101's finale broadcast, as soon as possible.