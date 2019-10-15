National Assembly to open subcommittee and review new law against malicious comments, the 'Sulli Law'

According to reports on October 16, approximately 9 members of South Korea's National Assembly have agreed to forward a bill seeking the installation of a new bill against malicious comments.

Nicknamed the 'Sulli Law', this new bill aims to enforce strict rules against malicious comments under anonymous titles. A subcommittee will gather to review details and clauses within the 'Sulli Law' some time in early December, on the 49th day after the late singer/actress Sulli's passing.

Representatives from the National Art and Culture Association, the Celebrity Soccer Association, the National Labor Union of Entertainment Employees, the Korean Government Employees' Union, as well as celebrities who have suffered from malicious comment terrors in the past and their acquaintances will be attending the subcommittee, set to be held at the National Assembly Center.

