33

1

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 35 minutes ago

National Assembly to open subcommittee and review new law against malicious comments, the 'Sulli Law'

AKP STAFF

According to reports on October 16, approximately 9 members of South Korea's National Assembly have agreed to forward a bill seeking the installation of a new bill against malicious comments.

Nicknamed the 'Sulli Law', this new bill aims to enforce strict rules against malicious comments under anonymous titles. A subcommittee will gather to review details and clauses within the 'Sulli Law' some time in early December, on the 49th day after the late singer/actress Sulli's passing. 

Representatives from the National Art and Culture Association, the Celebrity Soccer Association, the National Labor Union of Entertainment Employees, the Korean Government Employees' Union, as well as celebrities who have suffered from malicious comment terrors in the past and their acquaintances will be attending the subcommittee, set to be held at the National Assembly Center.

  1. Sulli
9 14,242 Share 97% Upvoted

10

GiftzB127 pts 31 minutes ago 3
31 minutes ago

oh I hope they don't actually call it that. I feel like people will remember her to be the target of hate instead of being a normal human being that negative people had unnecessary things to say about her. They should call it something else but say it's in honour of her.

Share

3 more replies

6

StephanieA394 pts 26 minutes ago 0
26 minutes ago

I hate that people always fucking wait for the worst to happen before any action is taken. This was a person BEGGING for her life to be saved, and nobody did anything until afterwards. Shame on everyone involved in killing her fr... Hopefully they really take action and prevent this in the future.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BTS, V
BTS V BAGS ANOTHER “FASTEST TO REACH…”
19 hours ago   23   29,403

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND