Nature kick off their comeback teaser photos with new member So Hee & leader Lu

Rookie girl group Nature has officially started off their comeback teaser series, with their first two members - new member So Hee and leader Lu!

As many of you know, this will mark Nature's first comeback as a full, 9-member group after undergoing a significant revamp. The ladies are set to return this November 12 with their 2nd mini album 'Nature World: Code A', signaling a mature change to the group's concept and sound.

Stay tuned for more of Nature's comeback teasers, coming soon!



