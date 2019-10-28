VIXX's Hyuk shares another soothing audio teaser for his upcoming solo ballad single

VIXX's Hyuk has shared another soothing audio preview for his upcoming solo ballad single, "I Hope Your Night Doesn't Hurt" (literal translation).

The VIXX member's newest solo single comes just a month after his first ever solo OST "You, Me, Dream", sung for his very own tvN drama 'The Great Show'. Hyuk has active not only as a member of VIXX but also as a solo artist and actor this past year, treating fans to various new sides.

You can listen to an emotional, second preview of "I Hope Your Night Doesn't Hurt" below, while you wait for the full single release on October 30 at 6 PM KST.