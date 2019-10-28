ZE:A's Dongjun to make official solo debut with 1st mini album 'Around Twenty-Nine'

ZE:A member/actor Dongjun is officially making his solo debut, approximately 9 years after his debut with ZE:A!

On October 28, Dongjun shared the first teaser image for his upcoming solo mini album, 'Around Twenty-Nine' (literal translation). The title of this album was personally chosen by Dongjun himself, after taking part in every stage of his solo debut album preparations from start to finish.

You can look forward to the release of Dongjun's 1st mini album 'Around Twenty-Nine' this November 6 at 6 PM KST. Meanwhile, Dongjun will also be greeting viewers on the small-screen beginning this November 11 through JTBC's 'Chief of Staff' season 2.