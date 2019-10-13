More than 600 Korean BTS fans donate blood as charity gesture for Jimin's 24th birthday

Korean fans of BTS's Jimin celebrated his birthday with a very special gesture.





On October 13 KST, the same day as his 24th birthday, it was reported that the BTS army fandom participated in a 'blood donation relay,' having donated to the Central Seoul Blood Bank and Busan Blood Bank from September 12, as well as the Southwest Seoul Blood Bank from October 7.



At the time of the report, more than 710 fans visited centers with intentions to donate blood, with roughly 616 of them meeting qualifications and being able to eventually donate. Fans also donated 2,000 commemorative gifts to be given to donors on behalf of Jimin's birthday.



Meanwhile, a representative for the blood banks announced that they are currently planning to distribute letters of thanks to Jimin and his fans for making such an impactful donation.