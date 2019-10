The boys of 1THE9 are gearing up to make a comeback!

On October 13 KST, both group and individual teasers for the group's "Blah Blah" comeback were released through their official social media channels. In the images, each member rocks their own version of a leather and striped suit concept, giving the camera a confident and charismatic gaze.

Meanwhile, "Blah Blah" is set for release on October 17 at 6 PM KST.

Check out all of the teasers below!